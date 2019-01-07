Where We Live: Terrell Brandon, NBA All-Star

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Professional basketball is all about going big or going home. Two-time NBA All-Star Terrell Brandon is now retired but he’s still going big right here in his hometown.

Brandon is 48 years old and lives in Northeast Portland — the same area he grew up in. He won two high school championships at Grant High School and went on to play for the University of Oregon, where he earned Pac-10 player of the year honors.

Retired NBA All-Star Terrell Brandon is seen in this picture playing against Michael Jordan. (Courtesy to KOIN)

From the Ducks, Brandon launched into a professional career spanning 11 years as a point guard. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and went on to play for the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brandon retired from the court in 2002, ending an extremely successful career. He played in two consecutive All-Star games and was named best point guard in the NBA by Sports Illustrated.

A framed February 1997 Sports Illustrated announcing Terrell Brandon as “The Best Point Guard in the NBA.” (Courtesy to KOIN)

“I can’t believe I played in the NBA still,” Brandon told KOIN 6 News. “It’s like, somebody pinch me.”

Transitioning out of the NBA was natural for Brandon. He had opened a barber shop in Portland in the early 1990s and decided to move back home and focus on his business.

“I just love it here, man. I love the people. I love where I came from,” said Brandon.

Brandon’s barber shop is located inside a building he bought in 1991 at Northeast 13th and Alberta. The building has also housed a retail shop and a cigar bar in the past, but it’s now home to Multitude of Mercies.

It’s a place where kids who are home-schooled can go to get head starts on their educations.

Terrell Brandon at his school, Multitude of Mercies, Jan. 5, 2019 (KOIN)

Brandon said the kids are, for the most part, unaware of his past sports-star status and he’s just happy to “contribute to young people.”

“Every year, I’ve transformed my life, transformed my thinking,” said Brandon. “To what can I do to improve the neighborhood but to make myself grow as a businessman.”

The Alberta Arts District, where his building is located, has shifted dramatically away from its past as a haven for drugs and crime. Fewer people of color live or own businesses in the historically-black neighborhood than there used to be, according to Brandon. His continued presence in the area is something of a statement.

It’s been 17 years since he played in the NBA. But Brandon is still putting up points.

“The basketball part — good games, bad games,” Brandon said. “But the man that I’ve become so far — I’m more proud of that.”