Work-life balance: Inside a PF&R station at Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While a lot of businesses are closed for the holidays, firefighters, police and paramedics remain on the job.
KOIN 6 News Chief Photographer Bill Cortez went inside a Portland Fire & Rescue fire station in Northwest Portland and spent some time with 30-year veteran Brad Martin.
Martin will be retiring and this is his last Christmas on duty.
Here’s a look inside one of Portland’s busiest fire stations as they balance work and family on the holidays.
