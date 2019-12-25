Live Now
Work-life balance: Inside a PF&R station at Christmas

Human Interest

30-year veteran Brad Martin will be retiring soon

by: Bill Cortez, KOIN 6 Photojournalist

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While a lot of businesses are closed for the holidays, firefighters, police and paramedics remain on the job.

KOIN 6 News Chief Photographer Bill Cortez went inside a Portland Fire & Rescue fire station in Northwest Portland and spent some time with 30-year veteran Brad Martin.

Martin will be retiring and this is his last Christmas on duty.

Here’s a look inside one of Portland’s busiest fire stations as they balance work and family on the holidays.

PF&R veteran Brad Martin with his daughter at Fire Station 3 in Northwest Portland, December 24, 2019 (KOIN)

