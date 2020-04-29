Young cancer patient becomes Hillsboro’s ‘chief for a day’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A patient at Randall Children’s Hospital recently got a special honor from the Hillsboro Police Department.

Danny Shaughnessy was sworn in as Police Chief for a day on Wednesday from his home near King City. Hillsboro Police along with first responders from several other agencies joined in to celebrate Danny’s big day.

The eleven-year-old has been battling Medulloblastoma–an aggressive form of brain cancer–for the better part of his young life. He was diagnosed as a third grader and underwent a successful treatment to remove the disease. However, the cancer came back and he remains at battle.

Hillsboro Police Officer Mike Thompson said it’s more important that ever to celebrate inspiring members of our communities.

“If you think your having a tough day, think about these children like Danny,” said Thompson. “There’s thousands of them fighting cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. Do whatever you can to take care of these families and make life special.”