Humane society rescues over 30 dogs from one home

Over 30 dogs, including a four puppies and a pregnant dog, were rescued by the humane society (The Humane Society for Southwest Washington)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Humane Society for Southwest Washington took in over 30 dogs, including a four puppies and a pregnant dog, from one home last Thursday, after the family was unable to care for them.

According to the humane society, all of the dogs experienced flea infestation, resulting in some hair loss. Since taking in the dogs, the shelter has treated them and are expected to make a full recovery.

The organization says that “the dogs seem friendly, though anxious,” and will work with a behavior team to help them acclimate to leashes, collars, and walks.

Depending on how well the dogs adjust, the humane society says that a small group of the dogs will be available for adoption at the end of this week.