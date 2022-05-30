PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, hundreds came out to the Willamette National Cemetery on Monday to honor America’s fallen service members in a solemn Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony.

As emotional as this day is, the family and friends that spoke with KOIN 6 say after the two-year hiatus, they were relieved to once again have a space to honor their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“My dad is up here. He served in World War II, and I miss him. I lost him at a very young age,” Navy veteran Mick Estes. “And that’s one of the main reasons I come up here.”

This year’s tribute was accompanied by speeches, music, a rifle salute and a fly-over display.

More than 180,000 veterans and their family members have been laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.

The cemetery has extended visiting hours until 7 p.m. for Memorial Day.