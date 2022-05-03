PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders took to the streets Tuesday night to reject the Supreme Court opinion suggesting they’d overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Politics just don’t belong in the exam room,” said local OBGYN Jennifer Lincoln, who joined the pro-choice rally in downtown Portland. “I’m not here to tell people they should or shouldn’t agree with abortion, but I’m here to say that they should leave that choice to patients and their providers.”

While hundreds marched in protest of the Supreme Court’s actions, anti-abortion advocates are hopeful Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

Lois Anderson, the Executive Director of Oregon Right to Life, says they’re working on legislation to limit late-term abortions.

“This is the opportunity that we’ve been looking for, to return the responsibility for laws regarding abortion back to the citizens and their elected representatives, which is where it belongs,” Anderson said. “There really wouldn’t be a big change in the policies that we’re pursuing, because we’re looking to find policies that are supported by the majority of Oregonians.”

But pro-choice advocates say abortion restrictions would affect people throughout the country.

“We know there are 26 states that have trigger laws once Roe v. Wade is overturned. Abortion will be outlawed in these states and we know that it disparately hits people who’ve been marginalized,” Lincoln said.

Both sides are anxiously waiting to see what the Supreme Court will do with its final decision.