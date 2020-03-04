Victims airlifted from crash on Hwy 30, one lane closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people have been airlifted from the scene of a major crash in Scappoose.
One lane of Highway 30 has been shut near Rocky Point Road.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
An investigation is underway, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story.
