Hypothermia takes Kelso man stuck in 18 inches of snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Kelso man died of hypothermia when his off-highway vehicle became stuck in 18 inches of snow in the Nicolai area, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wayne Bittner called the sheriff’s office around 11 p.m January 17 and told deputies he was stuck. But poor cell phone reception hindered the ability of deputies to find exactly where he was and they weren’t able to find him that night. In fact, that night they weren’t able to get his name, location or description of his side-by-side.

Investigators were able to identify him Saturday morning and learned he likes to ride in the Nicolai/Shingle Mill OHV area, officials said. Another search and rescue found his side-by-side near the 8-mile mark on the Nicolai mainline, but he wasn’t with it.

A short time later, searchers found Bittner’s body.

Officials said the deep snow made driving and searching very treacherous.