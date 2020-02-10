I-84 reopens, residents return to flood-damaged properties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions in the flood-ravaged areas of Umatilla County are expected to improve Monday after several days panic and uncertainty among residents.

Operations in the flood relief effort have begun shifting from “search and rescue” to “damage assessment,” according to county officials. Many people are expected to return to their properties Monday to evaluate any damage.

Though water in many areas is receding quickly, officials said there are still several rural spaces that were severely damaged and are not yet accessible.

Interstate 84

One westbound and one eastbound lane of Interstate 84 reopened Sunday evening east of Interstate 82. All lanes had been closed since early Friday between exits 182 and 188, with a detour around the damaged section. The speed limit was set at 45 mph because of remaining road damage and safety concerns for crew members still making repairs.

The flood emergency

At least four more people were rescued on Sunday, according to the Oregon Emergency Management Office, bringing the total of rescues from flooded areas to 51. The Oregon Army National Guard has conducted 25 air rescues so far, with another 26 people who were rescued by SAR teams on land.

Emergency evacuation notices were issued Friday to people living in the northeastern part of the county. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties where severe flooding, snowmelt, erosion, and landslides have pummeled the region.

