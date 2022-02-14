Iconic carpet returning to PDX in 2024

An artistic rendering of the new arrival terminals at Portland Int’t Airport where the iconic PDX carpet will return in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An old friend is returning to Portland International Airport and, and it is not walking down the jetway.

PDX Next and airport officials announced today that the iconic carpet that has been the source of thousands of selfies, pics and memes for years is coming back. The much-loved, and distinct patterned carpet will be featured a few in the arrivals area of the new main terminal when it opens in 2024.

“We appreciate the fact that everybody in this community has that deep connection to PDX through that carpet,” Vince Granato, head of PDX Next special projects said. “That’s why we decided to bring it back. “I don’t feel like we should lose our history.”

The carpet, one of the most popular features of PDX, was originally installed in 1988. According to PDX Next, almost every square inch of it was replaced 30 years later when it started to wear so bad crews were using markers to color bare spots.

Since its originally installation, the carpet has been featured on shirts, buttons, signs, socks, posters, soccer scarves and a number of other types of memorabilia.