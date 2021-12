FILE – A road covered in snow and freezing rain, Feb. 11, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 26 westbound starting at Highway 47 is shut down due to icy roadways, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, crews have shut down Highway 26 eastbound at Highway 103.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 26 westbound is shut down starting at the Highway 47 split due to icy conditions. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/7RxTjrPSCc — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) December 26, 2021

