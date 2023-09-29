PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has released the full grand jury transcript from proceedings involving the death of Immanueal Clark-Johnson.

Clark-Johnson was killed in November 2022 after being shot by an officer following a police chase in Southeast Portland.

Last month, a grand jury returned a “not true” bill, which means those grand jurors found the use of force by Officer Chris Sathoof against Clark-Johnson was not criminal under Oregon law.

The full grand jury transcripts can be found starting below:

