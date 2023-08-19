(NewsNation) — The online gaming platform Roblox is being accused of preying on children and acting as a de-facto illegal gambling operation, according to multiple reports.

The reported class action lawsuit brought against Roblox Corp. last week in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California accused the company of facilitating gambling by directing kids to third-party websites that feature blackjack, roulette and other games, according to TechCrunch.

It’s not the first time Roblox has found itself in the crosshairs of parents.

In March, Roblox was accused of blurring the lines between content and commercials, NewsNation reported.

The platform, which has been downloaded millions of times, was the subject of more than 1,000 complaints to the Federal Trade Commission. The concerns cited issues like lack of assistance, deceptive advertising practices and failure to protect children on multiple levels.

For all its ingenuity, Roblox has “shirked” its truth in advertising responsibilities, according to a 2022 FTC complaint filed by the instigative non-profit Truth in Advertising.

“The distinction between marketing and organic content is almost always missing,” the complaint reads.

NewsNation writer Katie Smith contributed to this report.