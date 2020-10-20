In-N-Out considers redeveloping Beaverton site for new restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is considering a possible site in Beaverton, but don't rush to get in line for Animal Style Fries just yet.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — In-N-Out Burger, a California-based fast food restaurant chain with a cult following, is eying a potential site for a new location in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation, In-N-Out completed a pre-application conference in late June to discuss building a restaurant at 10565 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. in Beaverton. The site is currently home to a Hawaiian Time restaurant and is next door to a Chick-fil-A.

The project description listed in the county’s record said the company is considering demolishing the existing building and redeveloping it as a drive-through restaurant with outdoor seating.

In July 2020, Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik also confirmed that In-N-Out is considering a location across from Bridgeport Village, at the site of the former Village Inn. At the time, he said the chain was in the “beginning phases of its permitting process.”

In a statement, In-N-Out’s Vice President of Real Estate and Development Carl Arena confirmed the restaurant chain has been working on possible sites for future restaurants in both Beaverton and Tualatin and said, “We are very enthusiastic about both opportunities.”

However, Beaverton and Tualatin residents shouldn’t start lining up for “Animal Style” burgers yet. Arena said it’s still too early in the planning process to announce any sort of construction timeline.

“There is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction,” Arena said. “We do know that both Beaverton and Tualatin are fantastic communities, and we definitely look forward to serving customers there in the future.”

Washington County officials emphasized that a pre-application conference is not a guarantee that In-N-Out Burger has committed to building a restaurant at the site on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. The Land Use & Transportation department said it’s not uncommon to never hear from interested parties again after a pre-application conference. Sometimes, it takes months or even a year before they hear back from the interested party.

Fans craving In-N-Out’s burgers, shakes, and fries will need to make the trip to Keizer. That location opened in December 2019 and is the closest to the Portland metro area.

Read the full statement from Carl Arena below:

We have been working on possible sites for future restaurants in both Beaverton and Tualatin and we are very enthusiastic about both opportunities. That said, it is still very early in the development process so design elements such as building exteriors, site layouts, circulation and access are still evolving. Because it is still so early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or if we will even achieve development approvals. Once we do begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us 5 to 6 months to build the restaurant and open for business. However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction. I’m sorry I can’t be more specific than that, but anything I could offer would be a guess and I do not want to take a chance on misleading your readers.

We do know that both Beaverton and Tualatin are fantastic communities, and we definitely look forward to serving customers there in the future.

Thanks again for checking in with us.

Carl Arena

Vice President, Real Estate & Development