Instagram-famous cat dies after Brooklyn brawl

(NEXSTAR) – A 3-year-old cat with more than 33,000 Instagram followers died after a brawl at a park in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to multiple reports.

Chanan Aksornnan was walking with her cat, Ponzu, and three other pets on Easter Sunday when a boy reportedly tripped over Ponzu’s leash and injured him.

The incident led to a brawl in the park after a verbal argument broke out, police told the New York Post.

“Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans,” Aksornnan said in an Instagram post, announcing the death of Ponzu.

Speaking to Greenpointers, Aksornnan said, “The family [involved in the brawl] not only did not offer any apology nor remorse.”

“They immediately began a verbal abuse which escalated into a physical assault. I got punched and kicked by three women.”

Aksornnan said her boyfriend was also punched, breaking his nose and glasses.

Ponzu reportedly died at the scene.

She said her family is “traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken.”

Ponzu had a heart condition, according to the post. It’s not clear if that contributed to his death.