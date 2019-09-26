Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering
Top Stories
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Wheeler: ‘Mental health system failed’ in Henriksen shooting
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Remarkable Women
Union Gospel Mission Telethon
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
International
Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time Person of the Year
Stories of injured, missing in New Zealand volcano eruption
France, Germany and UK say Iran has nuclear-capable missiles
UN agency says at least 57 migrants dead after boat capsizes
Rescuers looking for 8 people after gas explosion in Poland
More International Headlines
Iran leader calls for ‘Islamic mercy’ after bloody crackdown
Lebanese central bank slashes interest rates amid crisis
Albania PM optimistic of world support on quake recovery
US’s Afghan peace envoy makes surprise stop in Kabul
South African ex-archbishop Tutu hospitalized for infection
All 14 seamen saved from crippled freighter in Aegean gale
Russia, Serbia pledge expanded energy, military ties
EU deputy: Not a bad idea to question Malta PM in slaying
Czech leader to face fraud charges after decision overturned
Deadly swine flu outbreak breaks out in Poland near Germany
Special Reports
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Sold! Oregon Potato Company wins bid for NORPAC Quincy plant
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
NORPAC auction ‘significantly’ bids up price
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
More Special Reports Headlines
National
Florida city mum on ransom demands by cyberattackers
Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants
Suit: Pilot tried to warn before dozer killed pot suspect
Governor on refugees: ‘The inn is not full in Minnesota’
Man claims to be Detroit boy reported missing since 1994
More National Headlines
Politics
Opponents warn of staff exodus as US breaks up lands bureau
First lady appears to condone Trump’s criticism of Thunberg
Justices to take up dispute over subpoenas for Trump records
Swarovski crystals, $900 cabernet and a Buttigieg fundraiser
Democrats threaten to boycott next debate over labor dispute
More Politics Headlines
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
More Human Interest Headlines
Oregon
Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
More Oregon Headlines
Washington
Clark County reports first vape-related lung injury
Cascade snowstorm slows drivers, thrills skiers
New Seasons to merge with Good Food Holdings
Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat
Judge: ‘Always risk’ in setting bail for domestic violence
More Washington Headlines
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget