PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Five years after Annastasia Hester was stabbed to death in her Gresham apartment, her ex-husband pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

Matthew Hester can also later be indicted for two other charges -- murder and conspiracy to commit murder -- if the prosecution is able to develop evidence connecting him to those charges. He entered the plea arrangement on Wednesday, court documents show.