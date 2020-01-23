Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial file photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. U.S. officials said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 they planning to send at least 100 more firefighters to Australia to join 159 already there battling blazes that have killed multiple people and destroyed thousands of homes. (Glen Morey via AP, File)

Coulson Aviation USA has a corporate office in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people from the United States died on Wednesday after an aerial water tanker crashed on a firebombing mission in Australia.

Coulson Aviation USA said in a release the Lockheed C-130 lost contact with officials while flying over the Snowy Monaro Area in southern New South Whales.

The aircraft had flown out of Richmond with a load of retardant.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said all three aboard were U.S. residents.

Coulson Aviation said an accident response team was activated.

The company, which has a corporate office on SW Alder Street in Portland, is based out of British Columbia.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths and crash in comments to reporters as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.