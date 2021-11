PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Showers are coming to an end Friday morning, as the wet system clears out of the area. Fog also lingers in some areas but will clear out soon. Only a few showers will remain Friday morning in the valley.

A ridge of high pressure is building off the coast and that will lead to a rare dry November weekend, with areas of sunshine from the Cascades out to the coast both Saturday and Sunday. The wind will also be light.