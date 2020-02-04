Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

International
Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget