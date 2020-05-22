Live Now
Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits in ocean west of Mexico

International
Posted:
generic-earthquake-12132016_381036

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a relatively strong earthquake has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, hit at 3:46 a.m. local time Friday at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was 173 km (108 miles) east southeast of the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

No tsunami warning was issued.

