PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new video from the FBI shows some of the last known recorded moments of a University of Oregon graduate who was kidnapped last year while living in Mexico.

The FBI’s San Francisco office released a video showing Monica de Leon Barba, a United States citizen, walking her dog in Jalisco, central Mexico.

Moments later, three cars, which the FBI believes were involved in her kidnapping, turn a corner and drive past her.

It’s believed she was taken away in a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

“This video indicates at least five suspects were involved in the kidnapping,” the FBI said in a statement. “Monica was confronted by several suspects and forced into a gray Volkswagen Jetta. The suspects then drove away in three different vehicles.”

More video shows the vehicles on another street, with several men shuffling between cars, and Barba’s dog loose in the street.

Barba hasn’t been seen since November 29.