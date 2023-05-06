LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.

At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was given an orb, a sword and scepter and had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair.

  • Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at each other as they stand on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace after their coronation, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Singer Katy Perruy is photographed after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
  • Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Britain's King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, following the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP)
  • Britain's King Charles III departs Westminster Abbey after his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
  • Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)
  • Britain's King Charles III wears St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)
  • King Charles III sits as he is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Britain's King Charles III, left, stands next to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Britain's King Charles III makes his way to Westminster Abbey prior to his coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Britain's King Charles III is seen through the window of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as he leaves Buckingham Palace with Camilla, the Queen Consort, for the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are on the way to the coronation ceremony in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • Royal fans take their seats where they can watch the procession of the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Standard bearers and members of the military in Parliament Square, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Foot Guards march at the Mall in preparation for the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • A general view of the Mall before coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)
  • People gather ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)
  • Members of the public gather near Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturay, May 6, 2023. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP)
  • Traffic moves through the decorated Regent Street in central London Friday, May 5, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • FILE - The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, ahead of King Charles III coronation on May 6, 2023. The crown will be placed on Charles’ head as he sits in the Coronation Chair suspended over the Stone of Scone (pronounced “scoon”) — the sacred slab of sandstone on which Scottish kings were crowned. The chair has been part of every coronation since 1308. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP, file)
  • US First Lady Jill Biden waves to the media as she arrives in Downing Street to meet Akshata Murty wife of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Friday, May 5, 2023. The First Lady is in London to attend the Coronation of King Charles III, on Saturday May, 6.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Royal enthusiast Donna Werner of the United States shows off the hat she made, while camping on the Mall, a part of the royal procession route, in central London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In front of world leaders, foreign royals, dignitaries and a smattering of stars, the monarch declared, “I come not to be served but to serve,” and was presented as Britain’s “undoubted king.”