The Latest: WHO says more understanding needed on steroid

A woman reacts after getting a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

LONDON — The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization welcomed the news this week that dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, was shown in a British trial to reduce deaths among patients critically ill with the coronavirus, but said it was too soon to change how patients are treated.

“It’s one of the breakthroughs we’re going to need to effectively deal with COVID-19, but it’s still preliminary data,” said Dr. Michael Ryan at a press briefing on Wednesday. “We will pull together the necessary expert group… and come to a decision around our clinical advice to countries.”

Ryan said that “this is not the time to rush to change clinical practice” and that it was crucial to understand issues like what dose should be used on patients, how patients would be assessed and if there were adequate supplies of the drug.

On Tuesday, when the British researchers announced their findings, the department of health said the dexamethasone had been approved to treat all hospitalized COVID-19 patients, effectively immediately.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that in the last two months, more than 6 million coronavirus cases have been logged and said cases were still accelerating globally. In the first two months, only 85,000 cases were reported, mostly from China.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Germany says the impact of the pandemic on developing countries could have security implications for Europe unless steps are taken to help struggling nations.

— Greece reports 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, a relatively high number of new infections compared with recent averages.

— President of Honduras tests positive for coronavirus

— Putin spokesman confirms three tunnels were installed to protect Russian leader

— China’s capital reports a slight increase in the numbers of confirmed new coronavirus cases Was it seeks to battle the recent outbreak in Beijing.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators have pulled their authorization of a COVID-19 blood test after determining it could deliver inaccurate results.

The Food and Drug Administration said late Tuesday that the problems with the test from Chembio Diagnostic System could mislead patients about whether they have had COVID-19.

The move comes as FDA regulators attempt to verify the accuracy of dozens of antibody tests that the agency allowed onto the market earlier this year without evidence that they worked. Critics said that approach created a ‘Wild West’ of unregulated tests. Last month the FDA said testing companies must submit testing data to remain on the market.

Antibody tests are different from the nasal swab tests currently used to diagnose active infections. Instead, the tests look for blood proteins called antibodies, which indicate someone had a previous infection but fought off the virus. Most of the tests use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip.

The Chembio test was one of the first tests that the FDA authorized as meeting federal standards. However, the FDA said follow-up data submitted by the company showed the test delivered an unacceptable number of false results. As a result, the test can no longer be sold.

The FDA has granted emergency authorization to 21 other antibody tests. Meanwhile, roughly 190 antibody tests launched under the agency’s previous policy are awaiting FDA review.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece have reported 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths — a relatively high number of new infections compared with the average seen in recent weeks.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the daily tally after the country formally launched its tourism season Monday, relaxing restrictions for air travelers and reopening the airport in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

The Health Ministry Wednesday did not provide any details on the new infections. The death toll has reached 187 while the total number of confirmed infections is 3,203.

More travel restrictions are due to be lifted on July 1 when airports on the Greek islands and other regional destinations are due to be lifted.

___

ROME — As it has since the first days of Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak in late February, the northern region of Lombardy accounted for by far the biggest share of the country’s daily new cases.

According to Health Ministry figures Wednesday evening, 242 of the 329 coronavirus infections confirmed in the nation in the last 24 hours were registered in Lombardy.

In comparison, the region with the next highest daily new case figure was neighboring Piedmont, with 41 confirmed new infections.

Overall, Italy counts 237,828 confirmed cases, but since many persons who aren’t hospitalized or have only mild symptoms aren’t tested, the total number is presumed to be much higher. There were 43 deaths of infected patients in the same 24-hour period ending Wednesday, raising to 34,448 the number of those who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

___

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Authorities in North Macedonia have introduced a rotation system for medical staff on a nationwide basis following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Doctors and other staff from regional public hospitals were brought to the capital Wednesday to replace exhausted colleagues who have been grappling with a post-lockdown increase in cases.

Health Minister Venko Filipce On Wednesday announced 193 new confirmed infections and nine deaths in the latest 24-hour recording period, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 4,482 and the death toll to 210.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The president of the United Nations General Assembly has banged his gavel to open U.N. elections under dramatically different voting procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. headquarters complex in New York remains open for essential workers, but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ordered staff members to work from home until July 31 as a health precaution.

So instead of ambassadors from the 193 U.N. member nations gathering in the horseshoe-shaped General Assembly chamber for the elections that include filling two seats on the U.N. Security Council., a new voting process using spaced time slots was adopted.

And instead of voting separately for the next General Assembly president, five new members of the Security Council, and 18 new members of the Economic and Social Council, the three elections are being held concurrently by secret ballot.

Among the early voters were U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft and the ambassadors of Poland and Turkey.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrman says her COVID-19 symptoms were “quite severe” but she has recovered.

Lehrman is one of nine judges on the U.S. state’s highest court for civil law. She announced May 21 that she and her husband tested positive for the coronavirus despite being diligent about following social distancing guidelines. She is the highest-ranking state official in Texas known to have gotten the virus.

Texas set record highs for both new coronavirus cases and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday. Lehrman did not give details about her treatment but says she plans to donate blood plasma to help other patients.

___

BERLIN — The foreign minister of Germany says the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on developing countries could have security implications for Europe unless steps are taken to help struggling nations.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that Germany would try to use its presidency of the U.N. Security Council and of the European Union starting next month to help prevent a health crisis from becoming a humanitarian emergency.

Maas said Germany’s particular focus will be on Africa, the western Balkans, non-EU members in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and the Middle East.

A German Cabinet paper obtained by The Associated Press says further destabilization of countries in Africa and the Middle East could fuel existing conflicts, terrorism and irregular migration with “serious consequences also for Germany and the EU.”

The paper stresses the importance of the World Health Organization in leading and coordinating the global response to the pandemic, and other agencies in helping develop vaccines and effective drugs.

–By Frank Jordans in Berlin.

___

MALE, Maldives — The Parliament of the Maldives was shut for decontamination after a staff member tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials say health authorities began sterilizing the building Wednesday and tracing those who came into contact with the staff member.

The Maldives capital of Male has been under a lockdown since April because of the virus. Lawmakers recently resumed meetings at the Parliament building after meeting online.

The archipelago state has reported 2,094 virus cases and eight deaths.

___

BERLIN — Authorities in the western German region of Guetersloh have ordered the closure of all schools and childcare centers after hundreds of workers at Germany’s biggest slaughterhouse tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional daily Westfalen-Blatt reported Wednesday that some 475 people tested positive for the new coronavirus, adding to 128 cases already known. A further 400 test results were still pending.

The outbreak at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck has pushed the number of cases in the region far above the government’s threshold for emergency measures, which is set at 50 new infections in a week per 100,000 inhabitants.

Officials planned to announce later Wednesday whether further measures will be taken, such as closing stores and restaurants, to contain the outbreak.

Westfalen-Blatt reported that officials believe some of the cases were imported from other countries by migrant workers who took advantage of newly reopened European borders to visit their families.

___

BANGKOK — Thailand’s leader says the country is beginning to see “the light at the end of the tunnel” in its fight against COVID-19 but is some distance away from declaring total victory.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday in a televised speech that Thailand has been recognized for controlling the spread of the coronavirus and was now relaxing as many restrictions as possible, but had to stay alert against a second wave of the disease.

“We must be extremely careful, continuing to wear masks, practicing social distancing and hand hygiene, and generally being careful about gathering together,” he said.

Thai authorities earlier in the day announced no new cases of the disease, leaving the country’s total since January at 3,135 with 58 deaths.

Prayuth also addressed the economic devastation wreaked by the coronavirus crisis, saying “restoring people’s ability to earn a fair living” was an even bigger challenge.

___

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania has ended its three-month long lockdown regime imposed due the coronavirus pandemic but the government says the Baltic nation will continue its emergency declaration.

The quarantine that began March 16 was lifted Wednesday and the Lithuanian government hals halted most restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Among other things, larger public gatherings are allowed and protective facemasks are no longer required in public places. Most European citizens are allowed to enter the country except residents of Britain, Portugal and Sweden.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,776 coronavirus cases and 76 deaths had been recorded in Lithuania, a nation of nearly 3 million.

___

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload is nearing 100,000 as the country reported another 4,008 new positive cases and another 43 deaths.

Nasima Sultana of the Health Directorate said Wednesday the death toll from the virus reached 1,305 with the latest fatalities and the total number of infections stood at 98,489. The country’s Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was among the new positive cases.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, has a weak healthcare system. that is being heavily tested during the pandemic.

___

MEXICO CITY — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A statement issued by the presidency late Tuesday said Hernández had followed recommended health precautions but “because of the nature of his work, it wasn’t possible to remain in total isolation.”

His office said Hernández began to feel ill over the weekend and his viral infection was confirmed on Tuesday. The statement said he was being treated with microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.

It said the first lady has shown no COVID-19 symptoms.

Honduras has reported more than 9,100 confirmed virus cases and 322 deaths.

___

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine anti-graft prosecutor says his agency will investigate the national Department of Health and its top officials over the deaths of medical personnel due to an alleged mishandling of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires said Wednesday that investigators would look into the possible criminal liability of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials for delays in the procurement of protective suits and other lapses that led to the death of several doctors and other health professionals.

The Department of Health says it will cooperate in the investigation.

Martires told reporters there have been delays and confusion in the reporting of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Philippines and in the delivery of aid to infected medical personnel. The country has more than 27,000 confirmed cases and 1,108 reported virus-related deaths.

Philippine senators separately demanded Duque’s resignation in April, citing his “failure of leadership” in responding to the health crisis, but President Rodrigo Duterte kept him and ordered him to work harder.

___

LONDON — Arts bodies are warning that Britain faces a “cultural catastrophe” because of the coronavirus pandemic that could result in the loss of 400,000 jobs.

A study by think-tank Oxford Economics says the U.K.’s creative industries could lose 74 billion pounds ($92.8 billion) in revenue this year and one in five of the U.K.’s 2 million creative-sector jobs could be lost.

Music, theater, art, design, architecture and publishing generate billions for the British economy each year, but the country’s clubs, theaters, cinemas, concert halls and art galleries shut down in March as part of a nationwide lockdown. Indoor venues face remaining closed for many more months because of social distancing rules.

Chief executive Caroline Norbury of the Creative Industries Federation, which lobbies for arts and culture, said Wednesday that without government support “thousands of world-leading creative businesses are set to close their doors.”

She called on the government to set up a “cultural renewal fund” and continue support programs that have supported self-employed people and furloughed workers during the lockdown.

___

MOSCOW — A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Reports about the tunnel spraying anyone passing through it with disinfectants appeared in Russian state media on Tuesday night. RIA Novosti news agency reported that the tunnel was manufactured by a Russian company based in Penza, some 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The tunnels have been installed when the outbreak “was in full swing,” Peskov said. “When it comes to the head of the state, additional precautionary measures are justified.”

Last month, Putin said that Russia had passed the peak of the outbreak and urged the government to gradually start easing lockdown restrictions, in place since late March.

On Wednesday, Russian health officials reported 7,843 new coronavirus cases — the lowest daily number since late April. The country’s caseload – currently at 553,301 – remains the third largest in the world.

Kremlin critics question the official statistics and link reopening efforts to the Russian government’s desire to boost voter turnout in an upcoming constitutional referendum that would allow Putin to rule until 2036. The plebiscite is scheduled for July 1.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Small outbreaks are piling up for Portuguese authorities as they try to keep a lid on what so far has been a relatively successful battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest hot spot is in Alcobaca, a town about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the capital Lisbon, where 29 elderly people and 10 staff, as well as several of the staff’s family members, have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home.

Police were evacuating the home Wednesday in preparation for disinfection.

Also, officials were still trying to trace some of the about 100 people who attended an illegal weekend party in Lagos, on the southern Algarve coast. The popular vacation region is hoping to draw foreign tourists this summer.

Officials have so far confirmed 16 cases among the partygoers, some of whom reportedly danced together without wearing masks.

With the number of hospitalizations and ICU patients remaining stable, the government says there is no immediate cause for alarm.

By Tuesday, Portugal had officially recorded 37,336 confirmed cases and 1,522 deaths.

___

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said “this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives. But also, for those who remained when a relative’s life ended.”

Norlen told the dark-clad, somber-looking lawmakers who stood for a minute’ silence in the Riksdagen: “Before we continue our fight against the pandemic, we stop together and acknowledge their suffering, their sacrifice. … And we say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone.”

Sweden, which is an outlier in the way it is handling the outbreak, has one of the world’s highest death rates per capita.

___

ISLAMABAD — A top health official says Pakistan will consider the use of Britain’s new drug that experts say reduces death risk in seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Wednesday’s announcement by Zafar Mirza, who advises Prime Minister Imran Khan on health issues, came as Pakistan reported 136 more COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day number of fatalities.

The government has moved to seal off hot spots across the country to contain the rising trajectory of infections.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 5,839 new cases for a total of 154,760, including 2,975 deaths.

Britain reported that clinical trial found that a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone, reduced deaths by up to one third in hospitalized patients who needed oxygen.

___

NEW DELHI, India — India has added more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported in the last 24 hours.

India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks. The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9% to 3.4%.

Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria. Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.

India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic after the U.S., Russia and Brazil.

___

BEIJING — China’s capital reported a slight increase in the numbers of confirmed new coronavirus cases Wednesday as it seeks to battle the recent outbreak with strict measures aimed at reducing human contact and the chances of a new wave of infections across the country.

The capital, which had seemed to have the outbreak under control, reported 31 cases, up from 27 the day before, primarily linked to the city of 20 million’s largest wholesale market in its southwest.

Nationwide, China reported 44 new cases, around the average for recent days. Eleven of those were brought from abroad by Chinese travelers, while one other local case was from Hebei province adjacent to Beijing and one in the eastern province of Zhejiang further south.

No new deaths were reported and just 252 people are currently in treatment for COVID-19, with another 113 being isolated and observed for being suspected cases or for testing positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.