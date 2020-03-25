The Latest: South Korea to provide testing materials to U.S.

FILE- In this Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo, an Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of Coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. India’s colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt as officials take emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country of 1.3 billion. The lifeline was cut Sunday, leaving hundreds of people stranded at railway stations, hoping to be carried onward by buses or taxis that appeared unlikely to arrive. The railway system is often described as India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 423,000 people and killed over 18,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 108,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

— South Korea to provide testing materials to U.S. in response to President Trump’s request for help.

— White House and Senate leaders reach deal on $2 trillion U.S. aid package.

— India’s 1.3 billion people go under world’s largest lockdown.

— Malaysia to extend national lockdown by 2 weeks until April 14.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it plans to provide coronavirus testing materials to the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is willing to send chemical reagents used to extract genetic material during COVID-19 tests, but at a level that doesn’t affect its own testing capacity.

She didn’t provide a detailed estimate on the size of supplies that could be shipped to the United States.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier said Trump during a telephone conversation between the leaders asked whether South Korea could send medical equipment and supplies to help the United States cope with its outbreaks.

South Korea is pushing an aggressive test-and-quarantine program that some experts say possibly contributed to its lower death toll in comparison with mainland China and hard-hit European nations.

As of Wednesday, South Korea had tested around 358,000 people while reporting 9,137 infections and 126 deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — The White House and Senate leaders of both U.S. political parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight. The agreement comes after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

___

NEW DELHI — The world’s largest democracy went under the world’s biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India’s 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere.

The unprecedented move came as infections surged in Europe, New York scrambled to set up thousands of new hospital beds, and organizers delayed this summer’s Tokyo Olympics until next year. Financial markets continued their wild swings, with Wall Street posting its best day since 1933 as U.S. Congress and the White House neared a nearly $2 trillion aid deal.

In India, everything but essential services like supermarkets were shuttered. Normally bustling railway stations in New Delhi were deserted and streets that just hours before were jumbled with honking cars were eerily silent with just a trickle of pedestrians.

“Delhi looks like a ghost town,” said Nishank Gupta, a lawyer. “I have never seen the city so quiet before.”

India has about 450 cases of the virus, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that if he didn’t take action now it could set the country back decades.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has announced it will extend its national lockdown by another two weeks until April 14.

This will lead to a shutdown of a month for Malaysia, which reported another 172 new coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring its total to 1,796, the highest in Southeast Asia. Prime Minister Muhyiddini Yassin said total cases had surged from just 673 a week ago when the lockdown began, while total deaths had increased to 17. He said the uptrend would continue for some time before new cases began to decline, requiring the government to extend the Movement Control Order that is due to expire March 31.

Muhyiddin urged Malaysians to “stay calm and don’t panic,” as he assured them there would be adequate food supply.

“I know you feel burdened but I don’t have a choice,” he said, adding that he would announce a new economic stimulus program on Friday. Schools and non-essential businesses have been closed. Malaysians cannot travel abroad or drive to other states, but can leave home to buy food or seek treatment.

___

BANGKOK — A Thai charity is livestreaming its elephant herd bathing in a river to give viewers a respite from the deluge of unnerving news about the COVID-19 crisis.

John Roberts of the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation says he was thinking about how many people are cooped up at home with little to do. Then he had an idea: “Let’s bring some elephants into people’s lives, maybe we can cheer them up.”

Wednesday’s Facebook Live broadcast showed the sun rising behind four elephants grazing and dust-bathing rather than splashing in the river, while Roberts kept up a relaxed, folksy commentary.

The foundation, located on Thailand’s border with Myanmar, rescues elephants from the streets of Thai cities and gives them and their handlers a natural environment in which to live and roam. It also funds research into elephant behavior. It currently hosts 21 animals.

Roberts says they will keep up the twice-daily online broadcast at https://www.facebook.com/GTAEF.helpingelephants for as long as the global crisis lasts.