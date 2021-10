PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- October is a painful month for Chrystal Davis. For her, the changing leaves take her back to Halloween seven years ago. She was waiting for her two sons to walk home from the bus stop. She expected them to come through the door at any minute. Instead, she heard a knock on the door and opened it to find a police officer.

“They told me, ‘Jayden's going to be OK. Jayden's going to make it.’ It's kind of like, they tell you that good news because they want to give you the good news before they give you the bad news,” Davis remembered.