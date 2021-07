OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) -- Wednesday was a regular day for Joe and Kayla Michielli until a brush fire erupted and forced them to evacuate their home near Oregon City. But they also needed to evacuate their 14 horses.

"I noticed by the power lines that there was smoke. I could smell it and see the smoke," they told KOIN 6 News. "Immediately the adrenaline set in. We figured we needed to get the horses out."