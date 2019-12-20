UK charges US diplomat’s wife over teen’s death in crash

The father Harry Dunn, Tim Dunn, leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, where the family members met British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019. 19-year old Harry Dunn was killed in a road accident Aug. 27, thought to involve an American diplomat’s wife who left the country under Diplomatic Immunity after reportedly becoming a suspect in the fatal crash. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – British prosecutors have charged the wife of an American diplomat over the death of a teenage motorcyclist in a road accident.

British police say Harry Dunn died when he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a U.S. military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left Britain after the crash.

Dunn’s family has urged her to return and faced British justice, and met President Donald Trump as part of their campaign.

The Crown Prosecution Service says Sacoolas is being charged with causing death by dangerous driving and extradition proceedings have begun.