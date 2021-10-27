Warsaw court bans far-right march, nationalists plan appeal

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, people take part in the March of Independence organized by far right activists to celebrate 101 years of Poland’s independence in Warsaw, Poland. A Polish court has upheld an attempt by the Warsaw mayor to ban a yearly march organized by nationalists on Poland’s Independence Day. But organizers vowed Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 to appeal and insisted they would march as planned. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court on Wednesday upheld the Warsaw mayor’s ban on an annual march organized by nationalists on Poland’s Independence Day, but organizers pledged to appeal the ruling and insisted the march would go ahead as planned.

The Nov. 11 march has attracted large numbers of participants in recent years, underlining the rising support for the far right in Poland and elsewhere. Nationalists from other countries also travel to Warsaw to take part, while organizers have received funding and other support from the right-wing Polish government.

Konstanty Radziwill, the governor of the region where Warsaw is located and a member of the ruling Law and Justice party, approved the march last week. But Warsaw’s District Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of an appeal by Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of the capital, who sought to ban this year’s march following violence a year ago.

Trzaskowski had said that Warsaw which was razed by Nazi German forces during World War II, is “no place to propagate slogans that have all the hallmarks of fascist slogans.”

Independence March organization head Robert Bakiewicz called the ruling “shameful” and said his organization would appeal and that “the march will take place.”

The Nov. 11 national holiday marks Poland regaining its independence after World War I.

It’s only in recent years that nationalist groups have turned out in large numbers to overshadow commemorations with marches that have turned violent and during which some participants have voiced white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideas.

At last year’s march, police used tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes with far-right supporters. The march had taken place despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic.

Poland’s right-wing government has generally shown acceptance of far-right groups since it took power in 2015.

Two groups led by Bakiewicz, the Independence March Association and the National Guard, received 3 million zlotys ($755,000; 650,000 euros) in funds from a state body earlier this year.

The groups received the grants from the so-called Patriot Fund run by the Roman Dmowski and Ignacy Jan Paderewski Institute for the Heritage of National Thought which is subordinate to the Ministry of Culture.