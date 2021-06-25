Investigation continues into Portland police deadly shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is ongoing into the deadly police shooting of a man at a Motel 6 in Northeast Portland on Thursday evening.

The man, who has only been identified as a white male, was shot and killed by at least one officer who had been dispatched for a report of a welfare check alongside paramedics just after 7 p.m. at the motel on the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The identity of the officer involved in the deadly shooting has also not been released; however, police officials said the officer’s name will be released at some point on Friday and that the officer is on paid administrative leave.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the deadly shooting.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a spokesperson with the Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the mayor would learn more about the shooting during a briefing later Friday.

“It’s unfortunate when a call for service ends this way,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Members of the Mayor’s staff were on the scene soon after the incident occurred, and have been in frequent conversations alongside the Mayor with Chief Lovell and others at the Portland Police Bureau.”

A group of protesters clashed with investigators and other officers who responded to the scene Thursday evening. Portland police said a protester grabbed an officer’s baton, and when another officer stepped in, that officer “was sprayed with a chemical.”

The tires of at least one Portland police vehicle were punctured and a window was broken as well, according to police.

This is the second deadly police shooting in Portland this year. On April 16, a Portland police officer shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park, claiming that Delgado, a homeless man, had a replica handgun on him at the time.