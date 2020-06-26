Investigation underway after 1 injured in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a male was found shot in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood on Thursday night.

Portland police say the male was found shot near North Alberta Street and North Interstate Avenue just before 9 p.m. by North Precinct officers after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance; his age and current condition are unknown.

Police say there’s no perceived threat to the community “given the circumstance of the incident.”

Southbound vehicle and TriMet MAX traffic is closed on North Interstate Avenue at North Alberta Street as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.