Investigation underway after shooting near Hawthorne Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland near the Hawthorne Bridge.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found on Southeast Water Street.
Police describe the shooting as non-protest related.
No other details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
