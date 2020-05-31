Investigation underway after shooting near Hawthorne Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland near the Hawthorne Bridge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found on Southeast Water Street.

Police describe the shooting as non-protest related.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

