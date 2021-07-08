Investigators: Fireworks caused Heidi Manor blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadly fire that left two men dead in the early hours of July 4 in Northeast Portland was caused by fireworks.

Fire investigators with Portland Fire & Rescue made the determination on Thursday afternoon. They said the fire started in a dumpster in the carport.

“There’s a sense of relief that we can provide this answer to families. First and foremost, we know that they’re looking for the what. So, to be able to provide that answer in this timely of a fashion is something we’re all relieved with,” Senior Investigator Jason Andersen said.

On Wednesday, officials released the names of the two men who died. Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, were both killed when the blaze swept through Heidi Manor on NE Weidler.

6 other people were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

Neighbors at the building on Thursday set up a makeshift memorial for the victims, many of them laying flowers near framed pictures of the men.

Because the investigation is open, officials wouldn’t say whether or not they had any suspects.