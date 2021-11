PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next few days, roughly 36 million American families will receive the advance child tax credit for November, according to the IRS.

This is the fifth batch of child tax credit payments and will total around $15 billion, officials said. Most of the payments will be sent through direct deposit.

The IRS said low-income families that aren’t getting payments and haven’t filed a tax return can still get one by signing up on their website by Monday night.