PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton woman was stalked, harassed and threatened for two years before discovering that the identity of the alleged stalker was a neighbor.

The victim is suing for nearly a $250,000 for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but says it’s not about the money.

“I have so many emotions. Anger and then at the same time, I feel sorry for her also. What drove her to do this kind of stuff to other people? She must have gone through her own suffering,” she said. “At this point money doesn’t really matter….I just want something to heal my emotional distress. It doesn’t even have to be money. I just want peace of mind.”

The lawsuit claims the neighbor systematically stalked and terrorized the woman with ongoing, relentless harassment, and intentionally engaged in a never-ending campaign intended to frighten, belittle, confuse and harass.

The victim hired a private investigator to install cameras in her vehicles, which is how she was able to learn the identity of the stalker.

Video from one of those hidden cameras captures a woman nonchalantly taping a note to the victim’s vehicle. Michael Fuller with Underdog Law Office in Portland says it happened to his client on more than 20 occasions over the last two years.

“My client for the last two years has random, hateful, racist, homophonic notes secretly left on her car at night and she comes to find them in the morning,” Fuller said. “It really just ruined her quality of life for two years.”

In one of the notes, the writer says “someone needs to take you out and put you out of your misery.” Some of the notes feature one-line insults directed at the woman’s son, while others give unsolicited parenting advice.

“This is certainly criminal harassment, criminal mischief. It’s unacceptable, so we hope that law enforcement will step in and evaluate any possible criminal charges,” Fuller said.