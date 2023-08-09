PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Gresham businesses are left picking up the pieces after a vandal threw rocks through their windows — and police say it isn’t the first time the suspect has done this. Now, they’re looking to catch him.

“I walked up and my client was standing there and looked at me and just said, ‘Katie, I’m so sorry,’ and I looked up and there was glass everywhere,” Katherine Caron, owner of Opal’s Salon, said.

Opal’s Salon in Gresham was one of at least two businesses hit early Tuesday morning. Their surveillance video captures a suspect throwing rocks inside, smashing the windows and leaving glass everywhere. As a small business, the thousands of dollars in damage comes as an extra hit.

“I’m trying to support my family and so it’s heart-wrenching when somebody just attacks your business,” Caron said. “It’s not like we’re a corporation. We’re a family-owned little guy here in Gresham.”

Gresham Police responded and after looking at the surveillance footage, an officer immediately recognized the suspect who they identified as Garret Fine.

“He also has an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief and those are similar cases as well,” said Jarom Sweazy with Gresham Police. “We know that our residents and businesses here in Gresham really don’t want this type of activity. They’re worried about it happening again so we’re asking the public if they see him to call it in so we can take him into custody. We’re working with the district attorney’s office to see if the courts will hold him or hold him accountable for these actions.”

Next door to the salon, Gresham’s Willoughby Hearing Center employees also came in to find three large windowpanes smashed and at least five rocks littered throughout the office. Those in the area say they’re frustrated that the suspect continues to target small businesses in the community.

“I was mad because it seems he’s done this before. He did in downtown Gresham. He’s done it near the parks, and with a lot of business owners and small businesses. They’ve caught him, they’ve released him, and he continues to do this. How many times does he have to do this for him to finally get caught and stay in jail?” Heather Ruggles with Willoughby Hearing, said. “If this continues to happen, we’re going to become the new downtown Portland with businesses leaving.”

Anyone who may know where Garret Fine is located is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.