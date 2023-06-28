PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland family is now left grieving after their loved one was hit and killed Sunday by someone who was fleeing officers, according to police.

Jenn Parise’s family tells KOIN 6 News she was a wonderful mom and partner, leaving a mark on everyone she met, and this loss is unimaginable.

“She was this very warm person and she was always looking to help people,” Lauran Parise, Jenn’s partner, said.

Jenn is remembered as a voracious reader, lover of fantasy and science, and always one to offer to help others in need, especially in her work with Youth and Family Services. Lauran recalled when they first met Jenn in California years ago, and their instant connection.

“I hung out with this really cool lady that I had met and then she moved up here to Portland back in 2008 and we’ve kinda been side by side since then,” Lauran said.

The two were on their way home from running errands Sunday evening when they were hit from behind at a high speed near NE Glisan and 147th. Jenn, just 40 years old, died at the scene.

Portland Police say the suspect, 61-year-old Nathaniel Franklin was fleeing from police moments before the crash. Gresham officers first attempted to pull over a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies, but the car took off at a high rate of speed, heading west on NE Glisan more than 30 blocks before hitting four other cars, including the one the Parises were in.

PPB responded to the scene to help investigate. Franklin appeared in court earlier this week on charges of DUI, manslaughter and assault.

Lauran says their family overcame a lot recently and even just signed a new mortgage earlier this month, with so many plans ahead.

“We finally achieved the life she worked so hard for and she gets taken from us,” Lauran said. “It’s really unfair.”

Their son, 10-year-old Edwin, says one of his favorite memories was snuggling up with his mom every night.

“She was a wonderful person, she always took care of me and we had a really strong relationship,” Edwin said.

As they now grieve and process what happens next, they also hope the community can keep Jenn’s legacy alive by helping others and remembering to be kind, above all else, just as she would’ve.

“Despite all of this, I think most people are good and I think the best thing to do to honor her is think the way she did,” Lauran said.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and other expenses.