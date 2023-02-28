PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feb. 28 is the last day for artists to apply to design TriMet’s 2023 Pride Month bus mural. This year, Trimet will pay one local artist $4,000 to design an original LGBTQI+ mural that will be wrapped across its buses for an entire year.

The chosen artists will be asked to design artwork matching TriMet’s “all are welcome” theme, which the transportation agency says will help celebrate Portland’s diversity and increase representation for historically marginalized people. The chosen artist is also asked to highlight LGBTQI+ culture or history in their submitted design.

“TriMet commemorates heritage and identity recognition months with custom designed bus wraps as an opportunity for all members of the community to learn more about the traditions, history, contributions and experiences of individuals from historically marginalized cultures,” TriMet stated in its announcement for the project. “Because the celebration of these legacies need not be limited to the calendar month, each bus with a commemorative wrap circulates throughout the service district for a year.”

Interested artists can still apply by registering with TriMet’s file drop system and emailing their application and qualifications to ART@trimet.org. Applications must be submitted by March 1 at 9 a.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.

“The design should also take into account the primary audience — transit patrons — and the site — a moving vehicle,” TriMet said. “It is preferable that a different, but related design is created for each side of the bus. In addition, the color of the “all are welcome” banner can be altered accordingly.”