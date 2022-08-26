PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month.

Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

The state lawmaker represents Oregon House District 39 after being appointed by Clackamas and Marion county commissioners to replace Republican Christine Drazan after she stepped down to pursue a gubernatorial run.

Body camera footage shows Hieb, whose face was blurred in the released footage, wearing a white polo with his name emblazoned on it.

Sheriff’s deputies’ body cameras were rolling but without audio as they approached Hieb, who was smoking a cigarette and then put it out. The audio for the cameras is turned on shortly after they approach him, with one deputy explaining he had to stop smoking and acknowledged Hieb had by gesturing, but then told Hieb that he had been asked to leave, with Hieb saying “No, no.”

“Is that not what happened?” the deputy asked in the body camera footage.

“It depends on which fair employees,” Hieb eventually said.

The deputy then says Hieb is running for office, which Hieb acknowledges in the video.

“You don’t want this noise,” the deputy said.

Hieb’s reply is incoherent in the video.

The affidavit in Hieb’s arrest, which was released earlier this week, remarked that “his belligerent behavior disturbed citizens as they exited the fairgrounds.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith said “I am appalled by the behavior of Representative James Hieb that led to his arrest at the Clackamas County Fair. In the body camera footage of his arrest, Hieb stated that I was with him at the Clackamas County Fair. This is an outright lie.”

Smith continued “I was not at the fair on the day of Hieb’s arrest and I do not personally know Hieb. My interaction with Hieb is only limited to the day the Board of County Commissioners appointed him to District 51 in early 2022. Hieb’s belligerent behavior is unacceptable and an embarrassment.”

More to come. Stay wtih KOIN 6 News as this story develops.