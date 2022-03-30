VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Crews from Vancouver Fire Department used the Jaws Of Life to remove an individual from their vehicle after a car accident on Wednesday.

Vancouver Fire Department says they responded to a report of a car accident on I-5 South near the Mill Plain exit, which is when they discovered that a vehicle had collided into a flat bed trailer that was doing road work along the highway.

When the driver of the car that had crashed was unable to get out, crews used the Jaws of Life to cut the roof of the vehicle to safely remove the individual. The person was taken to Peace Health Medical Center with minor injuries.