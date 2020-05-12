Jeff Gianola hosting CBS Weekend News from KOIN 6 studios

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veteran anchor Jeff Gianola will host CBS Weekend News from the KOIN 6 News studios in downtown Portland.

With CBS News’ studios in New York temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBS’ owned stations and affiliates have been assisting in delivering the network’s weekend national newscasts to viewers. Gianola will host the national broadcast on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday May 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The shows will air locally at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“KOIN-6 is honored to uphold the great tradition of CBS News and eager to share Portland legend Jeff Gianola with the rest of the country,” said KOIN 6 News Director Rich Kurz. “We welcome the opportunity to host CBS Weekend News.”

Gianola has been broadcasting the news in Portland for more than 35 years. He came to Portland in 1983 working as reporter and weekend weatherman, eventually moving into the main anchor position.

Since joining KOIN in 1998 to lead the anchor team, Jeff Gianola has earned numerous Emmy awards, including best anchor. He is also a member of the NATAS Silver Circle, an honor reserved for journalists who have worked for at least 25 years in the business and have made a significant contribution to local news.