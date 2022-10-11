PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A city leader joined tenants of an affordable housing complex in North Portland on Monday, calling for a landlord to keep the units affordable.

Green Cities Company recently became the landlord of the Prescott Apartment in Portland. The organization announced rent increases for tenants in affordable housing as high as 50%, then told tenants they’d delay the increase to February to give tenants time to assess their options.

On Monday, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty showed her support for the tenants at Prescott Apartments.

“No matter how much you make, no one can absorb rent increases of 50% or more,” Hardesty said.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Green Cities Company multiple times and has yet to receive a response.