PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A lawsuit filed against the City of Portland by the estate of right-wing protester Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot to death by left-wing protester Michael Reinoehl near a pro-Trump rally in Downtown Portland on Aug. 29, 2020, has been dismissed, court records show.

The Danielson estate filed suit in September of last year, seeking $13 million in damages for claims of negligence by the City of Portland and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

According to the suit, the city’s “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests fostered a “culture of vigilante policing,” which allegedly placed Danielson in danger the night he was killed. The suit also names Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Danielson, a 39-year-old right-wing Patriot Prayer group supporter, was shot in the chest by Reinoehl after Danielson reportedly pepper-sprayed counter-protesters near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Reinoehl, 48, was later shot to death by a federal task force attempting to arrest him for second-degree murder charges in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 3, 2020.

On July 11, United States Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You recommended that the U.S. District Court of Oregon grant the defense’s motion to dismiss the case based on absolute prosecutorial immunity. On Sept. 1, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon adopted Judge Youlee Yim You’s decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, preventing the Danielson estate from ever refiling the claims in Oregon U.S. District Court.