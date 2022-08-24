PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Jail inmate accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell, died in the hospital Tuesday, six days after an alleged suicide attempt, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office today, a deputy discovered the inmate, 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez, suffering from injuries on Aug. 17 that were sustained during the alleged suicide attempt.

“A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the jail was performing a routine round when they noticed an adult in custody had made an apparent attempt on his life,” the WCSO stated. “Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts and called for medical assistance.”

Jail medical staff, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, and Metro West Ambulance responded to the scene to perform live-saving efforts on the inmate. Hernandez was transported to the local hospital, where he died on Aug. 23.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team and Oregon State Medical Examiner are conducting a routine investigation in connection to Hernandez’s death.

According to court documents, Hernandez shot and killed Birdzell, 27, while she slept in the back of a Jeep sometime between July 31 and Aug 1. Hernandez and a female accomplice allegedly then dumped Birdzell’s body inside of a trash compactor at an Aloha apartment complex. Birdzell’s body was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.

Hernandez was arraigned on charges of murder in the second degree and abuse of a corpse in the first degree on Aug. 11.