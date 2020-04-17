‘Keep Weird Alive’: Nominate a Portlander for a $500 grant

Nonprofit Weird Portland United seeking to give back to those in need during coronavirus pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you know someone who is struggling as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but who is also doing their part to keep Portland smiling? Nonprofit organization Weird Portland United wants to award two such individuals $500 in what they call a #KeepWeirdAlive Relief Grant.

You can’t nominate yourself, but you can give recognition to someone else by making a 30-60 second video telling the organization why the person deserves the award.

Post the video on social media — Twitter, Instagram or Facebook — with the hashtag #KeepWeirdAlive or send the video link to weirdportlandunited@gmail.com by Monday, April 20. Two winners will be selected.

“We’re looking for folks who are struggling right now, could use that bump, and are still continuing to do something to put smiles on people’s faces,” Brian Kidd, a.k.a the Unipiper, told KOIN 6 News. He is the president of the group that supports local arts called Weird Portland United.

Weird Portland United was established last year and they are a membership-driven organization (you can sign up to become an official “Portland Weirdo” on their website). In November, they held their first inaugural gala.

Kidd said after the coronavirus threat has subsided, he hopes the organization can continue with the plans they have for later this year. The group has events planned with the Adult Soap Box Derby, National Hat Museum and possibly putting together an official day or week-long Portland Weird celebration with the city.