PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here in the Pacific Northwest, we have seen some of the hottest temperatures of the year over the past few days.

To help us keep our four-legged friends safe during these hot August days, Dr. Alejandro Caos, a veterinarian with “The Vets” stopped by Everyday Northwest to give us some great advice on pet safety when taking our dogs and other pets outside in 80-plus degree weather.

“Rule of thumb, you can put your thumb on the asphalt, put your foot on the asphalt or whatever kind of terrain it is and if it’s a little too hot [for you], consider that your four-legged friend might not enjoy the walk or that time outside, ” Dr. Caos said.

“When they pant excessively, in dogs particularly, that’s a way to kind of blow off that steam, but when you’re 80 {degrees} and above they can not blow off that steam as quickly as they build it in their body.”

So the most important advice Dr. Caos gives is — don’t go outside unless you have plenty of water available for your pets, and find as much shade as possible when taking them outdoors in the heat.

Dr. Caos also says for active dogs who enjoy playing outside no matter the temperature, just make sure they are only going outside to play in “short bursts” any time that the temperature rises above the mid-80s.

