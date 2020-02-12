Keizer Police: Deadly collision with pedestrian likely accidental

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Keizer said a 52-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night as a result of being struck by a car.

A woman driving an SUV reportedly struck the pedestrian on River Rd around 10pm. The woman who was hit by the car was not within a crosswalk at the time of the collision, according to police.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and it was later determined she was not impaired. No citations are expected.

River Rd was closed until 2:30 am Wednesday while police investigated.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

