Kelso neighborhood evacuated after natural gas leak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A neighborhood in Kelso was forced to evacuate after a gas line rupture threatened nearby homes just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded after callers reportedly used a powered sewer snake to clean a plugged sewer line when they heard the line rupture, authorities said.

Cascade Natural Gas investigated the line and discovered that the rupture was likely to leak into the sewer system. Crews evacuated the area neighborhood and used an excavator to shut down the main gas line and power to avoid fire hazards, officials said.

Power was restored in the area before 9:30 p.m., officials said.