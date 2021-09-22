Kids ring firefighters’ doorbell: Our ‘house is on fire’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children ran to a fire station and rang the doorbell to let firefighters know their house was on fire, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters at Fire Station No. 2 woke up to an alert that someone was at their door. They found two “frantic” kids pointing across the street to their burning house, VFD said.

Firefighters then put on their equipment, ran to the engine and then drove the truck across the street “in record time,” VFD said.

Crews found the fire at 2101 Norris Road with light smoke throughout the house. The adults in the house told firefighters they had thrown water on a fire in the laundry room and told their children to run for help.

VFD said the homeowners largely brought the fire under control by themselves, but crews remained at the house for an hour assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there were no reported injuries.