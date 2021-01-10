King tides, coastal flooding expected on Oregon coast Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meteorologists are warning beachgoers to watch out for king tides starting Monday.

King tides occur when the moon is at its closest to Earth. The moon’s strong gravitational pull results in higher than normal tides. They typically occur during a new moon and when the moon is at its perigee. A new moon begins Jan. 12, 2021.

On the Oregon coast, the king tides will start Monday, Jan. 11 and will continue at least through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Sunday, many people were already reporting higher than normal tides in some places.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a coastal flood advisory for the South Washington coast and the North and Central Oregon coast from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. A coastal flood advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected.

The National Weather Service says a coastal flood advisory is in effect from the South Washington coast to the Central Oregon coast from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021. (KOIN)

Meteorologists say there’s a chance of minor flooding in the area, with water rising up to 1.5 feet above ground level during high tides. Flooding is most likely to occur in low-lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers.

High tidal overflow is expected Tuesday with tides 1.5 feet above ground level. Total tides of up to 1 foot above ground level are expected Monday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In the past, similar conditions have resulted in minor flooding in Raymond, Wash., on Highway 101 near South Bend, and in minor erosion of Highway 105 near North Cove. In Oregon, these conditions have previously caused Highway 101 to flood near Seaside, Nehalem, and Tillamook. Water has covered parts of Frazier Road, Miami Foley Road at milepost 1, the intersection near Alderbrook and Possetti Road. There has also been flooding in the town of Rockaway Beach.

On the Central Oregon Coast, similar conditions have flooded Highway 126 near Florence and Highway 24 along the Alsea River. It has also caused minor erosion on Highway 101 in the past between Lincoln Beach and Depoe Bay.

Coastal residents in the impacted areas should be alert for rising water and take action to protect lives and property.